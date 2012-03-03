Royals single-game tickets on sale

Single-game tickets for the Kansas City Royals 2012 season, including a limited number of Opening Day tickets, go on sale Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online at http://www.royals.com/, by phone at 1-800-6ROYALS, at the Kauffman Stadium Box Office and at metro-area Hy-Vee stores. Please note that Opening Day tickets will not be available at the Hy-Vee stores.

Fans who choose not to use the club's convenient online and phone ticketing options and plan to purchase tickets at Kauffman Stadium on March 3 instead must enter the Truman Sports Complex through Gate 1, located off of Blue Ridge Cutoff on the east side of the complex, the Bus Exit/Premium Entrance, off of Stadium Drive on the west side, or the Gate 5 Truck Lane off Raytown Road. All other gates will be closed to fan traffic. Fans should park in Lot M or Lot J and enter through Gate B. Overnight camping will not be permitted. The complex will open at 7 a.m. on March 3.

The Royals will implement a random drawing procedure for purchasing tickets at Kauffman Stadium on March 3. Fans wishing to take part in the random drawing must obtain a wristband at the Gate C lobby on Thursday, March 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) or Friday, March 2 (noon to 9 p.m.) or at Gate C on Saturday, March 3 (7-9 a.m.). There is no advantage to collecting a wristband early within this time frame. On March 3, any fan that does not have a wristband will be in a second line behind the fans with wristbands. The drawing to determine line order will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Fans taking part in the random drawing will be able to purchase up to four Opening Day seats, while supplies last.

To mark the March 3 on-sale date, the Royals are inviting fans to Kauffman Stadium for an Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to view available season ticket locations, purchase 2012 Sluggerrr's Blue Crew Kids Club packages, and enjoy complimentary coffee and donuts in the Diamond Club Lounge. All guests will have a chance to enter into a raffle for a Bruce Chen autographed jersey, and fans purchasing a season ticket package during the event will receive a free gift. In addition, the Royals Majestic Team Store will open for fans at 9 a.m. on Saturday and remain open until 2 p.m.

For more information on the Open House, click here.



On Saturday, March 3, the Kauffman Stadium Box Office will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or fans may place their orders by phone from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Box Office will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 4. Also beginning March 4, phone operators will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

The Royals will continue its variable pricing structure for all single-game sales with an adjustment for 2012, as games will be categorized as a premier, select or value game. In addition, the club will join a number of other MLB clubs and implement dynamic pricing, a practice that is becoming standard across sports and entertainment industries, for a select number of games in 2012.

Working with Qcue, the industry leader in dynamic pricing software, the Royals will establish ticket prices for the selected games and adjust them on a game-by-game basis based on a variety of market conditions such as team performance, opponent, pitching matchup, weather and day of the week.

Among the goals of dynamic pricing is broadening the ticket-buying fan base, rewarding fans for purchasing tickets earlier in the season and protecting the value of season tickets. Please note that the dynamic pricing structure affects the sale of select individual game tickets only and does not affect the sale of season tickets. Through the system, the Royals ensure that single-game ticket prices for the select games will never be lower than the price offered to Season Ticket Holders. Season Ticket Holders will continue to pay a set price for their tickets, which provides substantial savings over individual game ticket prices.

Dynamic pricing will be implemented for the following games.

2012 Dynamic Pricing Games

Monday, April 16 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 17 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, May 3 vs. New York Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, May 4 vs. New York Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 5 vs. New York Yankees, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 6 vs. New York Yankees, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, May 7 vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 8 vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 9 vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 12 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, June 14 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, June 22 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, June 23 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, June 24 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 1:10 p.m.

In addition to single-game tickets, season ticket packages are currently available at www.royals.com and by calling (816) 504-4040, option 2.

Fans can guarantee Opening Day tickets and a chance to purchase tickets to all All-Star events with the purchase of a Full Season or Half Season plan. Smaller partial plans, including a Pick 15 Plan that starts at just $165 and includes an MLB All-Star FanFest ticket, are also available to fit any budget (while supplies last).

