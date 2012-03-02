Scholarships help remember fallen Navy SEAL

Family and friends have come together to create a scholarship in memory of a fallen Navy SEAL.

The scholarship in honor of Chief Petty Officer Matthew "Matt" Mason will be given to baseball players at Maple Woods Community College. His friends and family said they wanted this legacy.

"Never you. You start something, you finish it," said his mother, Betty Mason. "That's the way he did his whole life."

Mason was one of 30 Americans who died Aug. 6, when insurgents shot down their Chinook helicopter in Afghanistan. Mason was one of four area fighters killed in the crash.



Mason graduated from Kearney High School in 1992. He played football and baseball.



Mason was stationed in Virginia. He was survived by two children and his wife who was pregnant with their third child when he died. His third son was born after his death.

"Those boys are just like their Dad was. Wild and ready to go," said David Mason, their grandfather and the SEAL's father.



His friend, Jason Key, said Mason "was an all-around amazing guy."

Friends and family are selling dog tags to help raise money for the scholarship fund. David Mason said his son would be very proud to see people trying to help college students in his name.

"We're just glad Maple Woods is doing this for Matt and Matt's family so they can continue his legacy so that people always remember him and what he did for this school and our country," Key said.

Mason's widow and three sons will attend a game on April 15th and throw out the first pitch. The college will retire the fighter's number.

