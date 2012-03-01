Family escapes Northland apartment fire - KCTV5 News

Family escapes Northland apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A family was able to escape an apartment fire that heavily damaged their home.

The American Red Cross is assisting the adult and four children. No one was injured but fire destroyed their home.

Other families were forced from their apartments because of smoke and water damage.

The fire started in a third-story apartment at the Forest Park Apartments. It was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The apartments are located at 4601 NE Winn Rd.

A cause has not been determined.

