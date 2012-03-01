Police standoff ends at KCK home

A police standoff at a home in Kansas City, KS, ended about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hours after it began, police were able to enter the home near North 24th Street and Parallel Parkway and determined the suspect was no longer inside.



An argument between a man and woman led to physical violence. The woman was able to escape the home about 1:15 p.m. and the authorities were called, police said. Since that time, dozens of officers had been on the scene.

"A female party said she been in a physical altercation with a man she lives with. She gave us the information he was inside the residence and armed with a shotgun," said KCK officer Steve Smith.

The man was alone inside the home with a shotgun, police said early on in the standoff.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, police had blocked off the street near the home and evacuated nearby homes.

"We blocked off the street in the general area so cars aren't driving by and people aren't walking up and putting themselves in danger," said Smith.

About 9:30 p.m., KCTV5 crews on scene heard gas being fired into the home, almost seven hours after police were first called to the home.

While they said the man and woman involved in the altercation lived together, police haven't said what sparked the argument that led to the standoff.



