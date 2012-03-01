Wanted: Michael Barton - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Michael Barton

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
GREENE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Michael Barton is wanted on a Greene County, MO, probation violation warrant for statutory sodomy.

The original offense occurred in Springfield, MO, during 2003 and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County with previous addresses in the area of 37th Street and Washington and in the area of Third Street and North Gladstone in Kansas City, MO.

His current address and whereabouts are unknown.

Barton should be considered violent and dangerous.

