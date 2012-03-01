Parkville police take stand against businesses selling synthetic drugs

Parkville police have a strong message for convenience store owners: stop selling K2.

It is a deceitful drug that police once hoped would not hit their small community, but a phone call from a distraught parent last summer only confirmed the problem of synthetic narcotics plaguing so many communities was already taking hold in Parkville.

"Her son was heavily involved. He had altered moods. It destroyed her family. She was upset," said Parkville Police Chief Kevin Chrisman as he explained the phone call from the parent.

Chrisman said the synthetic drug almost looks like a candy of some sort.

"It's causing a lot of psychosis ... lot of suicidal thoughts," Chrisman said.

With the help of a local task force Wednesday, Parkville police took a stand against businesses selling the synthetic drugs. Two convenience stores on Highway 45 were hit, as detectives confiscated several different brands of the illegal substances like Purple Diesel.

Detectives even came across one they hadn't seen before.

"I want to point out a new way to package ... this is called Flame in a Bottle. If you saw something like this setting in a young person's car or on the counter, you wouldn't think anything of it," Chrisman said.

Chrisman said teens and young adults are often drawn to the synthetic drugs believing they can't be bad, because they are sold at convenience stores.

Because the drugs are so accessible, they are appealing to pretty much everyone. From the inner cities to the suburbs, synthetic drugs are a big problem and sometimes even worse than other illegal drugs around.

"The fact is, it is worse on the human body because it is all kinds of chemicals, and it is worse when it is mixed with alcohol, which we know people are doing," Chrisman said.

Police are hoping by searching the stores and confiscating their supply, they will get the message.

Authorities will continue to go after any business selling the illegal substances until one day stores give up and realize a quick buck or two is not worth it.

