Man kills former girlfriend's dad, himself

A man broke into a home, killed the homeowner, hurt his daughter and then shot and killed himself, deputies said.

Authorities surrounded the home Wednesday evening at 164th Street and Dana Lane in Leavenworth County.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office said the gunman, 32-year-old Kenneth McClellan, had dated a woman who lived inside the home, 39-year-old Stacy O'Brien.



Investigators said McClellan kicked in the door and charged into the house. He fatally shot the woman's father, 66-year-old John J. O'Brien, in the chest, sheriff's deputies said.

Stacy O'Brien suffered injuries to her head, believed to be caused when she was hit in the face with the gun. Both she and her mother, 57-year-old Venita K. O'Brien, who was traumatized by the ordeal, were rushed to the hospital. The daughter was treated and released from the hospital Wednesday night.

McClellan, a Leavenworth resident, then turned the weapon on himself, authorities said.

Neighbors said that they were disturbed and scared by the violence that marred their quiet neighborhood Wednesday night.

"It is proven so disturbing, it was scary. It is pretty quiet out here usually, so we noticed when it was happening," neighbor Julie McBroom said.

The Leavenworth undersheriff said Stacy O'Brien and McClellan had known each other for four years and they had an estranged relationship.



