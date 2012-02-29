Police: Teens set 13-year-old student on fire

A 13-year-old East High School student suffered first-degree burns after two teens dumped gasoline on him and set him on fire.

The boy was rushed to Children's Mercy Hospital after the flames ignited. His face and hair were burned, according to police.



The boy was walking home from East High when he was accosted by two other boys about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

He said he made it to his home on Quincy Avenue when one suspect physically barred him from entering. The second suspect grabbed a red gallon gasoline can and said, "This is what you get."

The second teen then used a light to ignite the gasoline, which "produced a large fireball burning the face and hair" of the victim, according to a Kansas City Police Department report.

The boy's 36-year-old father said he wants to prosecute the suspects.

The boy is white. The two suspects are black. Police are reportedly investigating whether this was a hate crime.

Kansas City Police Department Detective Stacey Taylor said detectives were concerned about damage to the boy's eyes and lungs. He said this was a particularly heinous crime.



"It was pretty bad stuff," he said.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the two suspects who are described as being around 16 years old. One was wearing a blue beanie, blue jacket and blue-green Nike Air Jordans with #23. The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black sunglasses with silver on the side.

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.



East High is at 1924 Van Brunt Blvd.



