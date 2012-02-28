Garmin International

FIND Success at Garmin
Join the Team
Making great products takes great people. Our employees play a huge role in the continued success of our company. From engineering to marketing to operations and administration, we are always looking for talented individuals to join the Garmin family. We offer excellent compensation and a rewarding benefits package for our employees:
One Big Happy Family
At Garmin, we share a common vision and enthusiasm for the products and services that we develop. And what's really great is that we all respect each other and realize that cooperative team effort and dedication are essential to the continuous growth of the company.
We like to laugh, have fun and work hard. It comes easily when you work on such cool products that you can truly be proud of and work with fantastic, hard-working individuals sharing the same passion. And hey, you might even make a friend or two in the process.
Come to our Job Fair
Thursday, March 8
3:30pm-6:30pm
Hiring Full Time/Summer/Seasonal
Product Support Specialists
Visit www.garmin.com/careers
For more details and to apply online
Product Support Specialist - Summer/ Seasonal-120003X
Description
Provide technical customer support for Garmin's consumer products, answering phone calls, emails, faxes, and letters. Escalate issues for resolution, documentation and follow-up when necessary.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Receive and answer customer inquires and requests regarding products, orders, pricing and other services offered
- Provide operational support for Garmin's consumer electronic products
- Work with customers to determine which products, accessories and plan of action best serves their individual needs
- Remain current on changes in policies, procedures, and product offerings
- Report any and all out-of-line conditions affecting customer satisfaction
- Develop and maintain department and company image and philosophy to the public
- Become highly knowledgeable in the specifications, capabilities and operation of GARMIN products
- Answer customer technical inquiries regarding Garmin products via telephone, letters, fax and electronic mail
- Monitor, document and report failure trends in Garmin equipment
- Identify and recommend improvements in Garmin products, documentation and procedures
- Review special circumstances and authorize warranty service when deemed appropriate
- Compliance with HRD-003 (Garmin's Attendance Policy)
Qualifications:
- Accept and complete projects and other miscellaneous Marketing Administration duties as assigned
- Act as liaison between customers and members of other departments within Garmin
EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, AND SKILLS REQUIRED:
DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must possess a High School Diploma or GED
- Must possess a minimum of 1 year demonstrated experience performing a customer service role substantially similar to the essential functions of this job description
- Demonstrated strong and effective verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills
- Must be team-oriented, possess a positive attitude and work well with others
- Driven problem solver with proven success in solving difficult problems
- Must possess a demonstrated ability to grasp new concepts quickly
- Must possess proficient and effective data entry skills
- Must possess proficiency using personal computers relevant to the essential functions of this job description
- Must possess personal or professional demonstrated technical aptitude enabling effective performance of the essential functions of this job description
- Experience working with and/or using consumer electronics
- Conversational Spanish and/or French-speaking abilities
EEO/AA Job
Call Center Primary Location
United States Schedule
Full-time Job Class
Non-exempt
