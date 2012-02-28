Garmin International

FIND Success at Garmin

Join the Team

Making great products takes great people. Our employees play a huge role in the continued success of our company. From engineering to marketing to operations and administration, we are always looking for talented individuals to join the Garmin family. We offer excellent compensation and a rewarding benefits package for our employees:

One Big Happy Family

At Garmin, we share a common vision and enthusiasm for the products and services that we develop. And what's really great is that we all respect each other and realize that cooperative team effort and dedication are essential to the continuous growth of the company.

We like to laugh, have fun and work hard. It comes easily when you work on such cool products that you can truly be proud of and work with fantastic, hard-working individuals sharing the same passion. And hey, you might even make a friend or two in the process.

Come to our Job Fair

Thursday, March 8

3:30pm-6:30pm

Hiring Full Time/Summer/Seasonal

Product Support Specialists



Visit www.garmin.com/careers

For more details and to apply online