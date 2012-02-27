Rush hour traffic snarled on I-35 after crash

Motorists are urged to avoid southbound Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City after a crash snarled traffic.

Most of the interstate is a parking lot.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the occupants was high on drugs, police said. Officers had difficulty in taking that man into custody, which further delayed reopening of lanes.

There were no serious injuries in the crash, which happened just after 5 p.m. near West Pennway Street.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.