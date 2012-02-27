Wanted: Vicente Nieto

Vicente Nieto is wanted on a Johnson County, KS, warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and promoting obscenity.

The original offense occurred in Overland Park, KS, and involved the sexual assault of a female under 14 years of age.

Nieto's last known address was in the area of West 79th and Grant streets in Overland Park, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

It is possible Nieto has fled to Mexico, but that information has not been confirmed.

He is not currently a registered sex offender and should be considered dangerous.

