Wanted: Cory Smith

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Cory Smith is wanted on a Wyandotte County, KS, warrant for rape.

The original offense occurred in 2008 in Wyandotte County and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Bonner Springs, KS, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Smith is a registered sex offender.

