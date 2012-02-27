Wanted: Kevin Holloway

Kevin Holloway is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant and a Caldwell County, MO, warrant, both for failure to register as sex offender.

The original offense occurred in 1995 in Liberty, MO, and involved the sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl.

Holloway has previous addresses in Caldwell County and Clay County, MO, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Holloway is blind in his right eye, has been known to be physically violent and should be considered dangerous.

