Wanted: Jermaine Smith - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Jermaine Smith

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jermaine Smith Jermaine Smith
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

Jermaine Smith is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

Smith is a registered sex offender in Kansas in regards to a conviction in 1999 for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, which involved the sexual assault of a female under 14 years of age in Kansas City, KS, in 1998.

His last known address was in Lawrence, KS, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.