Wanted: Jermaine Smith

Jermaine Smith is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

Smith is a registered sex offender in Kansas in regards to a conviction in 1999 for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, which involved the sexual assault of a female under 14 years of age in Kansas City, KS, in 1998.

His last known address was in Lawrence, KS, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

