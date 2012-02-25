Police identify body found in creek

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a creek Saturday.

The body of a man was found just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Jones Road, just east of North River Boulevard along the edge of the Mill Creek Park.

The body was that of a missing man, Eric W. Hedrick. The 35-year-old Kansas City man was reported missing on Jan. 19. Police said he was likely off his medication.

The cause of death is still unknown, but the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office says there are no obvious signs of foul play.

