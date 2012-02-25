Second community remembers child killed

A second community gathered to remember a 3-year-old boy. Blake Litton was beaten to death near Stover, MO.

Police said his mother's boyfriend beat him to death and then tried to lie about him being hit by a car.

Police charged his 25-year-old mother, Jamie Ann Miller Litton, and her boyfriend, Thomas Joseph "T.J." Presley, 21, of Stover, with second-degree murder.

Friday night, people in Blake's biological father's hometown of Sweet Spring tried to help a family struggling with his death.

"He was just a precious little boy, biggest smile," said Dru Hieronymus.

Hieronymus, a friend of Blake's family, said the town is struggling but he hopes their coming together will help.

"I have three kids of my own, there really is no reaction. It's a heartbreaking situation. A very horrific tragedy. I don't think anybody who heard about it didn't cry," she said.

Hieronymus said it was very tough to explain to her children they won't be seeing Blake again.

"I showed them the obituary and they remembered who he was. Just explained to them that he was up there with the angels," she said.

Organizers at Friday's vigil are also hoping to raise awareness about child abuse.

"Say something, do something. Whether something is actually happening or they just think something's happening, somebody's got to do something to stop this from happening again," said Sarah Welch, a friend of the Litton family.

Neighbors are setting up a fund at the Community Bank of Marshall to help the Litton family pay for medical bills and funeral costs.

Blake would have turned four on Monday.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (MeredithCorp.) All rights reserved.