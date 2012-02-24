Crash closes section of southbound U.S. 69

A crash has closed a section of southbound U.S. 69.

All southbound lanes just south of 119th Street are closed. The crash happened just after 5 p.m.

Based on skid marks, the car appeared to cross over before crashing and coming to rest on its side.

There was no immediate word on injuries.



