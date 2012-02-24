Family escapes house fire with few possessions

There's new information on a house fire that sent a family running for their lives on the city's east side.

"It just seemed like everything, within seconds, it was just burned," said Carneak Cunningham.

Things went from normal to disastrous at 39th Street and Elmwood Avenue in what felt like the blink of an eye around 4:15 p.m. Friday.



"My youngest son came home from school like he normally does, got himself undressed, got his snack, and turned on his cartoons and we was sitting in there and we heard the smoke alarm and we're thinking because we had an incense burning in the bathroom next door that it was the incense setting the smoke detector off and my 6-year-old came running through the house: ‘mama, mama, my room is on fire,'" said Cunningham.

Cunningham and her family ran out of their home in stocking feet, leaving behind the few possessions they struggled to come by and the visual reminders of a precious life lost two years ago.

"Everything I had to remind me of my mother just burned up in that house," said Cunningham through tears.

Until she could get with public housing for a recovery plan, Cunningham wondered what would come next.

"I tried so hard to make a home for me and my family. We've been struggling for so long and we've been blessed with this home for two years and now I don't know what we're going to do," she said.

The mother could only hope this was one of those cases where starting over can be a good thing.

"I got my baby out. He didn't get trapped in that room where the fire started and so I am counting my blessings as far as that goes," she said.

Cunningham felt another blessing not long after the loss when a neighbor came by with a sack she was just about to give to Goodwill, complete with shoes that fit some of their family.

The fire department said the Red Cross would be able to house the family through the weekend and connect them with charitable resources that could help.

