3 hospitalized after Hickman-Mills school bus crash on U.S. 71

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -

A Hickman-Mills school bus has been involved in a crash and a student was still on board.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. on Blue Ridge Boulevard near U.S. 71 Highway.

A spokesperson said the bus had dropped off students from Hickman Mills Junior High and Ruskin High School but there was still one student left on board with the bus driver when the accident occurred.

Grandview police said the bus was northbound on Blue Ridge Boulevard when a car reportedly turned in front of it. The bus hit the car, tipping the car on its side.

A school district spokesperson said the student was taken to the hospital along with the bus driver, as a precaution. The 11th-grade student was suffering from an apparent asthma/anxiety attack and the driver is pregnant.

The female driver of the car had to be cut from the wreckage and was hospitalized, but her condition is unknown.

Classes had dismissed early Wednesday.

