Kanrocksas to not return until 2013

The Kanrocksas Music Festival announced they will not be returning until 2013.

Due to a major construction project at Kansas Speedway during the summer of 2012, Kanrocksas Music Festival will not return until 2013, the organization said in a news release.

Following the successful inaugural Kanrocksas Music Festival at Kansas Speedway in August 2011, and after a lengthy evaluation process, festival organizers have decided to spend 2012 working with local and national music communities to plan the second Kanrocksas Music Festival for summer 2013. To amplify the momentum created by the first-year festival, organizers will continue to grow and expand the brand with big name acts, added amenities and trending technological features.

The release said in 2011, festival-goers from across the nation and around the globe attended Kanrocksas Music Festival spurred by big name headliners Eminem and Muse, along with national and local musicians representing virtually every genre. As the first major music event to take place at Kansas Speedway, festival organizers succeeded in creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

Kanrocksas is committed to continuing to provide a fan-friendly environment, including free onsite parking and camping, for the 2013 event while focusing on enhancing the traditional festival experience.

Click here to read about the man behind the music festival.

Click here to read about a death at this past summer's concert.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.