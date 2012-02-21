Inmate escapes Ohio prison, also wanted in Missouri

Police say an inmate who apparently escaped from a jail facility in southeast Ohio put socks on his hands to protect himself as he climbed a barbed wire fence.

Fairfield County Sheriff's Lt. Tim Voris said Tuesday that prisoner Jeremiah Searles was discovered missing shortly before midnight after a headcount at the jail about 30 miles southeast of Columbus.

Voris said the 31-year-old Searles was being held at the jail annex on local charges of obstruction, falsification, criminal trespass and possession of narcotics.

Voris said Searles was also being held on a St. Joseph, MO warrant for deviant sexual assault.

A search by state and local police and local prison officials is continuing.

