Internet cam allows millions to watch nesting eagles

Three eggs have shown up in the nest of a famous northeast Iowa eagle family.

Millions have watched as three eggs have hatched and eaglets have appeared.



The nest sits in a tree at the Decorah Fish Hatchery.

The eagles have gained international attention because of an Internet cam set up by the Raptor Resource Project. The website that allows people to watch has been viewed millions of times.

Raptor Resource project researcher Bob Anderson says new equipment installed in October will give viewers an even better look at the eagle family this year.

Three Decorah eagle eggs hatched last spring, and the eaglets left the nest in the summer months that followed.

The parents have been together since 2008 and have more than a dozen eagles.



