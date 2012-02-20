Naked man leads to meth lab discovery, police say

An alleged naked man in an apartment hallway led to the discovery of a meth lab, Kansas City authorities said Monday afternoon.

One person was transported to the hospital after suffering chemical burns on the soles of his feet, authorities said. That man was hosed off before he was taken away in an ambulance.



A city bus was dispatched to protect residents from the elements. Those residents had been evacuated from their building in Northeast Kansas City. The residents were later allowed to return to their homes.



A "suspicious person" call was made to police at about 2 p.m. Monday. A man was supposedly naked and high on drugs in the apartment building at 145 S. Hardesty Ave.

Arriving officers didn't find a naked man, but did find two people arguing. This included the man with the chemical burns.

While dealing with the argument, officers reportedly smelled the makings of a meth lab.



Inside the fourth-story apartment were 20-ounce soda bottles being used to cook meth, police said. At this stage of the chemical reaction, it's easy for a fire to spark.

"If it were to burst into flames, it could burn the entire apartment building down with everybody inside," said Sgt. Tim Witcig of the Kansas City Police Department's Metro Meth Section. "They shake it up a little bit and they sit and watch it boil. If the top were to come off, if the bottle were to rupture and it gains oxygen, then it's a violent explosion."



As hazardous material crews spent hours tackling the meth lab, residents were evacuated as a precaution, authorities said. Authorities pulled belongings from the apartment.



Chopper5 captured images of firefighters hosing off the one man, who was clad only in black shorts.

"We normally run onto one that's already cooked and has been discarded. This one was actually rolling," Witcig said. "So that takes it to a whole other dangerous level, especially being in an apartment like this."



No immediate arrests were made, but the investigation continues.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.