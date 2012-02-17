Accused child killer says he 'lost it'

Court documents detail horrific violence that a 3-year-old boy and his younger sister endured before the boy died.

Thomas Joseph "T.J." Presley, 21, of Stover, and the toddlers' 25-year-old mother, Jamie Ann Litton, were charged Friday with second-degree murder. Litton also faces two counts of first-degree child endangerment.

"She's a monster. She's absolutely a monster," said Heather Bridges.

Heather and Shane Bridges can't hide their feelings about Litton.

Shane Bridges and Litton were married right out of high school and have two daughters together. When they heard Blake E. Litton died Thursday morning and that Litton and Presley were claiming he'd been hit by a car just a few miles from the family home, they knew something wasn't right.

"From the get go, we both thought the story was fishy. There were too many unanswered questions," said Shane Bridges.

He said it was January 2010 when he noticed his daughters coming home from their mother's with bruises and what appeared to be cigarette burns. It took nine months but eventually they got full custody of the girls, allowing Litton only weekend visits. Last Christmas, Bridges said the girls came home claiming Presley had beat them with a belt. A week later they said Litton's own father called and said to keep the girls away.

Authorities are also investigating allegations that Litton's two older daughters with Shane Bridges have been abused while in her care. Family members say photographs documenting the abuse have been turned over to authorities.

"This guy TJ and Jamie are just bad and doing bad things. That was enough to confirm our fears and not let them go down there," said Heather Bridges.

While Bridges' daughters were safe Blake Litton wasn't as fortunate.

Blake Litton suffered severe blunt force trauma, authorities said.



Presley allegedly sent Litton a text message saying he had "lost it," according to court documents. He fabricated that Blake was in a hit-and-run crash because he didn't want to go to prison for the rest of his life, according to court documents. He admitted he had repeatedly beat and kicked the boy, police said.

Warning. The following information is graphic and is disturbing.

Blake died after his liver was lacerated and a blood vessel in his brain burst, according to court documents. Bruises and lacerations were visible on his head, neck, torso, buttocks, legs and arms.

His younger 3-year-old sister also had numerous injuries after she was examined by doctors and nurses. Bruises covered her body. She had suffered previous head and liver injuries and had a broken left wrist.

The little girl told a nurse that Presley had caused her injuries. She said that Presley spanked her and her brother, according to court documents. The girl was then taken to Sedalia for further treatment, and was interviewed by a forensic expert.

In that interview, the girl said she saw Presley "punch (Blake) in the mouth because he 'pooped.' She continued that after he punched him, (she) saw Presley put (Blake) in the bathtub and 'hit him with the bathtub a lot,' and (Blake) 'kept pooping more,'" according to court documents.

The children's mother told police that she was at work at Golden Age Living Center as a nurse's assistant when she received Presley's text and that he thought Blake was paralyzed from his injuries and was "in bad shape," according to court documents.

Litton said she told Presley to take the boy to the ER and she asked her nurse supervisor if she could leave work because of an issue with her son, but her request was denied, according to court documents. Litton didn't tell her boss about the extent of her son's injuries.

The boy's mother said he was "peaceful" in his booster seat and had a faint pulse and was breathing shallowly, according to court documents.

"One or both decided to stage this accident knowing the boy was severely injured if not dead," said the Morgan County Sheriff Jim Petty.

Presley told Litton that he would fake a car wreck. Presley called 911 at 5:12 a.m. and said the boy was struck by a car while taking a bathroom break on the side of the road.

Police initially allowed Presley and Litton to leave the scene of what they thought was a hit-and-run crash. Presley had charge of the girl while Litton went to visit her mother.

Once doctors determined Blake's injuries were from a beating and not a car wreck, the younger girl was taken to an Osage Beach hospital for her initial examination.

Social workers turned the girl over to the care of Litton's parents.

"I hold her 100 percent accountable for what she did. She is by no means innocent. She put the children in the position with this man," said Heather Bridges.

A judge set Litton's bond at $100,000. Presley's bond is a $100,000 cash only bond.

Litton has the two additional daughters from her previous marriage to Shane Bridges. Shane and Heather Bridges are talking to authorities about abuse allegations involving those children. They have turned over photos documenting the abuse to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.



