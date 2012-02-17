Brief argument leads to violence that kills 1, injures 1

One man is dead and a second man wounded after a brief argument turned violent, KCTV5 has learned.

The shooting was reported about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police cleared the scene about 8 p.m. Friday. It was a tough night for many in that man's family, a family that one activist told KCTV5's Betsy Webster at the scene is prominent in local politics.



The heartache was palpable as the throng of grieving family members grew while darkness fell.

Among those gathered: a neighbor, Freddie Moss, who didn't know the victim but knew the outcome all too well.

"I'm angry with this. This is senseless. What is this going to solve? What's it going to take to stop it?" Moss said.

Police described the man killed as in his 40s or 50s, found lying by the sidewalk north of 31st Street and Indiana Avenue.

A swarm of witnesses quickly led police to a teenaged suspect.

"That suspect was running from the scene. They arrested that person at 30th and Askew, and it turns out that person has been shot as well," said Capt. Steve Young, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The suspect is 17 or 18 years old, police said.

An activist who spoke to the victim's family said it was a brief argument on the street that sparked the violence.

Moss, who spent time on the street known as the Mouse Man decades ago, had these words.

"Talk to your children. Get them together now. This has got to stop," he said.

The suspect's condition is unknown and neither is the nature of the argument that people at the scene say led to the shooting.



