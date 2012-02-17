Injuries reported after 2 vehicles collide near The Paseo - KCTV5 News

Injuries reported after 2 vehicles collide near The Paseo and Truman

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Injuries were reported Friday afternoon after two vehicles collided.

Chopper5 captured video of firefighters scrambling to extricate one person.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near The Paseo and Truman Road just south of Interstate 70.

No immediate word from police on how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

