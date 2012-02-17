Injuries reported after 2 vehicles collide near The Paseo and Truman

Injuries were reported Friday afternoon after two vehicles collided.

Chopper5 captured video of firefighters scrambling to extricate one person.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near The Paseo and Truman Road just south of Interstate 70.



No immediate word from police on how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

