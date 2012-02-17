Win movie passes to see Gone

KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the movie Gone.



Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening of Gone simply by entering a code. We will have two passes for 50 winners and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In the suspense thriller, Gone, Jill Parrish (Amanda Seyfried) comes home from a night shift to discover her sister Molly (Emily Wickersham) has been abducted. Jill, having escaped from a kidnapping a year before, is convinced that the same serial killer has come back and taken Molly. The police think Jill is crazy and are unwilling to use their resources to help her. Afraid that Molly will be dead by sundown, she sets out alone on a heart-pounding chase to find the killer, expose his secrets and save her sister.

To claim your passes, click here and enter the code KCTVAEQ5 For mobile phone users, go to www.gofobo.com/rsvp.

The Screening Info:

Thursday

7:30 p.m.

AMC Barrywoods 24

Kansas City, MO.



Release date: Opens in theaters on Friday.



Rating: PG-13.



