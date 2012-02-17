Suspicious device found at Smithton school found to be artillery - KCTV5 News

Suspicious device found at Smithton School found to be inert antique artillery shell

PETTIS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Smithton School was placed on lockdown after a suspicious device was found in a student's backpack.

The Pettis County Sheriff's Office said, shortly before 9 a.m., the device was found and a school employee took the backpack outside of the building to an adjoining field before officers arrived.

"The school remains on lockdown status at this time," school officials said in a message to parents. "All students are safe and classes remain in session. As the school remains in lockdown status, no one will be allowed to enter or leave the building at this time."

The school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure and troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and sheriff's deputies secured the backpack and the school's exterior.

The MSHP Bomb Squad inspected the device and found that it was an inert antique artillery shell.  They said no students were in danger at any time during the incident.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.

