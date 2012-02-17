2 die in Shawnee apartment fire

Fire investigators released the names of the two people killed in a Shawnee apartment fire.

They said the victims are Jay'd Griffin, 21, and Jamaur Smith, 23. Investigators said food was left on the stove and is the cause of the fatal fire.

Crews attempted CPR on the two, but that was unsuccessful, a Shawnee fire official said. Shawnee Fire Chief John Mattox said the two were in a basement apartment at the Carlyle Apartments.

Investigators said both victims died from smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. at the apartments at 11601 W. 76th Terrace, which is just east of Quivira Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they only saw a light haze of smoke coming from the apartment building. But once they went inside, they encountered thick smoke where the two victims were.

While the building's fire alarm system was sounding when crews got to the apartment, the batteries in the smoke alarm inside the apartment had been taken out since its last inspection four months ago.

Fire Chief John Mattox said this reiterates the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home.

"The first thing to go to sleep on you is your olfactory system. You quit smelling things, and then one of the last things to wake up on you is your olfactory system as well. That's why it's so important to have early detection," Mattox said.

The exterior of the apartments saw little damage.

The bodies were removed before 9 a.m.

There are dozens of residents who were forced out of their homes after the fire, but everyone was able to return Friday night.

"It's horrible," said Sarah Merris, who lives there. "I didn't know them personally, but we're all family here. It's really shocking, and I hope they find out what happened."

This is the second apartment fire in Shawnee this week.

Mattox said this marks the first fatal civilian fire in Shawnee in more than a decade.

On May 22, 2010, Shawnee firefighter John B. Glaser died after he removed his face mask and succumbed to toxic gases while battling a house fire.



