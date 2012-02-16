Wreck snarls I-70 eastbound near Van Brunt Boulevard - KCTV5 News

Wreck snarls I-70 eastbound near Van Brunt Boulevard

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A crash involving a semi snarled traffic on Interstate 70 on Kansas City's east side.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. near the Van Brunt Boulevard exit.

All eastbound lanes were closed initially. One lane of traffic was reopened at 2:45 p.m.  Westbound traffic was slow. Kansas City Scout cameras show the backup stretches nearly to downtown Kansas City.

All lanes were reopened by 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

