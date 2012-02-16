Boulevard offering refunds on some chocolate ale

A Kansas City brewer is offering refunds on a limited number of batches of its popular chocolate beer because it didn't taste right.

Boulevard Brewing Co. has announced it will give refunds to people who bought its Chocolate Ale from three batches that didn't meet company standards. Those batches are 2011-01, 2011-02, and 2011-03 and the batch number can be found above the bar code on the chocolate beer's back label.

"You can only find it in some batches of the Chocolate Ale, not in the draft beer, not in any other beer that we produce, not even in our other Smokestack beers. Only in a couple batches of the Chocolate Ale," said brewmaster Steven Pauwels in the company's YouTube video announcing the refund.



This was the second year Boulevard offered the chocolate beer ahead of Valentine's Day. After quickly running out last year, Boulevard more than doubled the amount of chocolate ale it produced.

That didn't prevent its supply from running out well before Valentine's Day. The company says checks of the beer after it was released showed a few batches had an unwanted flavor.

"We're a proud brewery and want to do the right thing and therefore we're offering a refund on anyone that purchased the 1, 2, and 3 batches of the Chocolate Ale," said Boulevard Founder and President John McDonald.



Those seeking a refund must prove they purchased beer from the affected batches.

