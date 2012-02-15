Mission City Council set to vote on Gateway Project - KCTV5 News

Mission City Council set to vote on controversial Gateway Project

MISSION, KS (KCTV) -

The Mission City Council is expected to vote Wednesday night on a plan that would bring a Wal-Mart and an aquarium to town.

Roeland Park city leaders are against the plan because it could mean the Wal-Mart on Roe Avenue near West 51st Street would shut down.

The project calls for a Wal-Mart to be built along with 150,000 square feet for other retail and restaurant space.

Three hundred apartments, a hotel, an aquarium and a movie theater are also a part of the plan.

