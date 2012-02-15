Apartment fire victims cherish items found in rubble

Wednesday, investigators were on the scene of a massive fire that tore through 24 units of the Fox Run Apartments in Shawnee on Tuesday night.

The flames were so intense, crews had to pull people from balconies as the fire spread. One fire victim thought she lost a cherished memory of her late mother.

The apartment fire at 76th and Goddard streets was especially devastating to Jasmine Heinson. She's been doing her best to support herself since she lost her mother two years ago. All she had to remember her with was a few pictures and her old wedding ring.

"It's not fair. I've tried so hard, I've been on my own, I go to school, I'm a full-time student. Her wedding ring was in the closet. Everything of my mom's is gone, it's very hard and sad to not have anything left of hers," said Heinson.

But just when she thought all was lost, Heinson's luck began to change.

"These are my mom's pics. Thank God these are all of our family pics," the fire victim said as she showed the saved pictures.

Firefighters sifting through rubble were able to recover boxes full of pictures and memories of Heinson's mom. They even salvaged what the woman thought she'd lost for good.

"That's it, that's the one with the ring in it. Thank you so much. You're amazing," Heinson exclaimed as she held back tears of joy. "I need to hug him - this is my mom's wedding ring."

Amazingly, the recovered boxes were the only things in her apartment not destroyed by the fire.

Unfortunately, the news wasn't as good for Maurice Cawthon. He moved into the apartment complex last week with his fiancée and two young sons, ages two and four, and was set to sign up for renter's insurance Wednesday.

While he lost everything, he knows it could have been much worse.

"We got out safe and they are breathing. We're here alive now and talking about it," said Cawthon.

Now, Cawthon and his family are turning to local charities to help them get back on their feet.

One doesn't have to look far to see just how devastating Tuesday night's fire was but, despite all the destruction, amazingly no one was seriously hurt.

