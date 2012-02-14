Firefighters rescue 2 from Shawnee apartment blaze

Two people trapped on their balconies by flames had to be rescued by firefighters Tuesday night.

The two suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene but did not have to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The two-alarm fire broke out at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday at the Fox Run Apartments at 76th and Goddard streets. A total of 12 units were destroyed by the fire.

Residents told KCTV5 that the alarms worked.

One resident said she was able to escape with one cat. She said she tried to rescue her second cat but the smoke was too thick for her to do so.

Firefighters on ladder trucks poured water onto the flames and on nearby roofs in danger of the flames. Part of the roof of one building collapsed.

"Fire crews got here and there were two civilians stuck on their balconies that couldn't make it through the hallways due to the smoke. They performed rescues using ground ladders and got them out safely of the building," Shawnee Fire Prevention Officer Corey Sands said.

KCTV5 Assistant News Director Brenda Poor said smoke and flames were visible several blocks away. She said ladder trucks were up to balconies.

Overland Park, Lenexa and Merriam firefighters also assisted Shawnee in battling the flames.



