Two men killed in plane crash in Clinton County

This photo is believed to be of the plane involved in Tuesday's crash. Courtesy: airport-data.com

Two people are dead after a plane crash Tuesday afternoon on Missouri Highway 33 in Osborn, MO, just north of the Shatto dairy farm.

It was a day of fun that turned deadly after a small engine plane went down, killing the pilot and his passenger.

The crash happened just before 430 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the pilot of a 1967 Piper PA model Cherokee lost control of the plane and crashed into a field in the town located in Clinton County, MO.

Investigators said in a news conference the impact was so great, the wings broke off the plane, it landed upside-down and the cabin caught fire.

Friends remembered the pilot Wednesday and his love for flying.



The two men on board were actually circling a friend's house at the time of the crash.

"It's my understanding the family in the home knew the plane was coming. Someone on board was a friend. They'd circled the house once and, on the second time, they encountered problems and they plummeted to the ground," said Sergeant Sheldon Lyon with the MO State Highway Patrol.

The names of the two men on board have not been released.

Investigators said their bodies have been taken to Kansas City for an autopsy. A spokesperson for the FAA said the local coroner's office will handle identifying the victims.

Troopers and deputies will be keeping watch over the scene until the FAA arrives sometime Wednesday morning.

The registered owner of the plane also owned planes that crashed in 1992 and 2009.



