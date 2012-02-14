Crash closes I/29/35 northbound at Armour Road - KCTV5 News

Crash closes I/29/35 northbound at Armour Road

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A multi-vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 29/35 at Armour Road.

Traffic is being diverted to Armour Road.

Motorists should avoid the area. Alternate routes include I-435, the Heart of America bridge and Broadway Bridge.

