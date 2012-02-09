Shots reportedly fired near Lawrence daycare - KCTV5 News

UPDATE

Shots reportedly fired near Lawrence daycare

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

A scare outside a Lawrence daycare Wednesday evening after shots were reportedly fired.

Police had a call of shots fired just before 6 p.m. Wednesday near a daycare at West 2nd and South Michigan streets.

Police did not find the shooter, and no one was hurt.

