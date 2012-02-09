Police investigate after severed arm found at railroad yard

Springfield police continue to search for the person whose severed arm was found at a railroad yard.

Cpl. Matt Brown says no one who lost an arm has turned up at Springfield area hospitals.

BNSF employees found the arm Monday by train tracks at the rail yard.

Greene County medical examiner Tom Van De Berg says the arm probably was severed for a couple of days when it was found.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Van De Berg could not determine the age or gender of the arm, but it was a right arm from a Caucasian, severed below the elbow.

Van De Berg says the person could have survived the injury with prompt medical attention.

