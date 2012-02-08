Charges double against teacher accused of molesting children

More children saying they were molested by a Grain Valley school teacher have come forward, resulting in the filing of additional felony charges against the teacher, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.

Matthew J. Nelson, 33, now faces eight felony counts – five counts of first degree child molestation and three counts of first degree statutory sodomy. In late January, prosecutors filed four counts of child molestation and statutory sodomy against Nelson involving four victims. The charges filed Wednesday relate to eight children.

According to the new court documents, Nelson inappropriately touched the boys and one girl in the classroom, during summer school and on school outings. On a trip to a Royals game, a parent reported to police observing Nelson rubbing the inner thigh of a student. Some students told police Nelson touched their genitals over their clothing or directly. New victims talked to police after the initial charges were filed in late January.

A Jackson County judge today set a hearing in the case for March 12 at 1:30 in Div. 33. The judge is expected to discuss Nelson's bond. Nelson is currently being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

