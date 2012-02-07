Mother feels daughter's 10-day suspension after fight caught on tape unfair

One mother said her daughter was only trying to do the right thing and break up a fight between two of her friends when, suddenly, she was jumped by another girl. That mom feels her daughter's 10-day suspension is unfair.

"There were like, three or four different fights going on through all this madness," said Erica Burton.

Burton was stunned when she first saw the disturbing images on YouTube of not one fight, but several teenagers, pounding on each other near Ruskin Way Park last Wednesday. Her own daughter, seen in the video wearing a red shirt, was caught in the middle of one of the battles.

"She's the one pulling them apart, trying to stop them from fighting because those are her friends," Burton said as she re-watched the video.

Burton said, at first, her daughter was suspended for one day for attending the brawl, but then the principal called back later and said she was actually suspended for 10 days because, at the end of the video, they could see her and another girl pulling each other's hair.

"But they didn't ask the reason why she ended up fighting. The reason was because she was jumped on when she was trying to break up the fight, clear as day you hear someone saying she's breaking it up. She's breaking it up. She's the only one trying to break the up the fight because her two friends were fighting against each other," said Burton.

Hickman Mills District spokesperson John Baccala said, bottom line, fighting isn't going to be tolerated and all eight of the students who threw punches were suspended.

"The mom says it was self defense? Well at this point the school's still investigating, but we look at it like this students, should not have been here off school grounds and everybody will get disciplined. We won't tolerate this anymore," said Baccala.

Burton also has concerns the school was aware one of the girls was being bullied months before the recorded attack happened.

"My thing is, the bullying has to stop. The school needs to take action at the beginning to stop it and defuse it before it gets started. This would have never happened," said the mother.

The school district spokesperson said they think they handled the situation to the best of their abilities.

"That person came from a bus to this particular location. It's awfully hard for us as a district to get involved when it's happening outside our boundaries. There's not much we can do when they get away from our district area," said Baccala.

Baccala said the girl who was bullied made a choice to come to the park after school for the confrontation so it's very difficult to help her when she put herself in the situation off school grounds. He said students need to be aware that fights like this won't be tolerated and the superintendent could end up suspending students up to 180 days to put a stop to the violence.

