Madonna coming to KC; tickets on sale Monday

Madonna is having a huge party in Kansas City, and she has invited everyone.

The Madonna 2012 World Tour will make a stop at the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City, MO, on Oct. 30.

Tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com, AXS.com and the Sprint Center box office.

Her tour begins May 29 in Tel Aviv, Israel and will include arenas, stadiums and special outdoor sights including the Plains of Abraham in Quebec and a return visit to South America as well as Australia where she has not performed in 20 years.

The tour will stop in 26 European cities including London, Paris, Milan and Berlin.

The first of 26 North American shows is scheduled for Aug. 28 in Philadelphia.

Click here for a complete itinerary of the Madonna 2012 World Tour.

