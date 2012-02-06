2 children critically injured in ATV crash

Two boys were critically injured in an all-terrain accident Monday afternoon.

Two boys are in still in critical condition Tuesday after an ATV wreck.

The crash happened before 6 p.m. Monday at 223rd Street and Switzer Road in Miami County.

Both children were rushed to Children's Mercy Hospital by ambulance. Neither child was taken by air ambulance.

The shaken driver who hit the ATV says the kids ran a stop sign. He stopped to help and called 911.

John Butel told KCTV5 that he was headed home from work east on 223rd when the ATV was heading south on Switzer and collided with him.

"They ran the stop sign, and I saw them coming," he said. "Instantly, I tried to stop. The corner of my truck hit the four wheeler and threw them off."

The two boys are Butel's neighbors and were thrown off the ATV.

"I got on my phone and called 911 to get the ambulance," he said. "I pleaded with them to hurry up and get out there because there were kids involved."

One boy landed in a grassy ditch, while the other one was tossed into the road.

Two hours after the crash, Butel was still visibly shaken and hoping for the best.

"I hate it," he said. "You don't want it to happen but with kids involved... You don't ever want them involved."



He estimates the boys were between 9 and 12 years old. Police have not confirmed their ages.



