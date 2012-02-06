Police capture man running through Johnson County sewers

A bizarre scene unfolded in Johnson County Monday afternoon as a suicidal man ran through the sewer system, authorities said.



The man was captured and taken into custody just before 5 p.m. Monday. Police apprehended the man at 98th and Foster streets.

Authorities told KCTV5 that received a request to check on the welfare of the man about 4 p.m. When officers arrived, the man bolted, found an opening in the storm system and climbed down into a 36-inch pipe. Firefighters determined what section the man was in and went after him.

Firefighters crawled into the pipe with him and managed to get a rope tied around him. They then pulled him out. He was about 50 feet from the nearest manhole.



The man suffered minor scrapes and bruises. He was taken to an area hospital for a mental evaluation and assistance.

