Watch and Win with Ellen and KCTV5

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

You now have a chance to win a trip to see a taping of Ellen in Los Angeles.

And you can win just by watching.

All you have to do is watch Ellen on KCTV5 at 3 p.m.  Then watch KCTV5 News at 4 to get the special question.

Then click here to answer it correctly.

One name will be picked daily, and the weekly winner will be announced Friday on KCTV5 News at 5.

A total of four winners will receive round-trip flights to Los Angeles and tickets to see Ellen.

For mobile users, here is the website. http://kctv5.upickem.net/engine/Welcome.aspx?contestid=51094

