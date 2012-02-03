Third girl accuses Blue Springs soccer coach of molestation

Authorities said a Blue Springs soccer coach molested two of his daughter's schoolmates while they were at his home. The coach denies acting in a sexual manner with the girls.

Authorities said a Blue Springs soccer coach molested two of his daughter's schoolmates while they were at his home. Richard Gregory Burroughs, 43, was charged with first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts

A third girl has come forward to accuse a Blue Springs soccer coach of molesting her.

The 13-year-old girl talked to her mother about the molestation after seeing recent news reports about 43-year-old Blue Springs soccer coach Richard Gregory Burroughs, according to prosecutors. Burroughs previously faced four charges after he was accused of fondling a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl.

Two additional counts were added Friday. Those new charges were first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation.



The girl said that Burroughs had been a family friend for a decade. She told authorities that he came to her home when she was alone in December 2010 or January 2011, according to court documents.

The girl said Burroughs fondled her breasts and slid his hands down her panties where he groped her, according to court documents. Burroughs then warned the girl not to tell anyone and asked for a hug, police said.

The girl said she did not know either of the two other girls who have accused Burroughs of molesting them, according to court documents.

Burroughs has pleaded not guilty.

Burroughs said the 12-year-old girl dreamed her encounter with him. He said he may have tucked the girls in but that was all. He said he had scolded the girl at a recent soccer practice and she was probably mad about that.

Burroughs said any physical contact with the 11-year-old girl was accidentally "and definitely not in a sexual way," according to court documents.

The detective wrote in a probable cause statement that Burroughs was visibly nervous and uncomfortable about detectives looking at his computer.

