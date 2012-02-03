Deffenbaugh driver killed in crash

A Deffenbaugh Industries driver was killed Friday when his trash truck rolled over him.

Officers were called at 11:47 a.m. to 57th Terrace and Goddard Street, according to Shawnee Police Capt. Dan Tennis said.

The driver, Gary G. Anderson, died at the scene. No other Deffenbaugh employees were on the truck at the time.

Tennis said the 61-year-old Ottawa man was apparently getting ready to back his truck down 57th Terrace to pick up trash.

"It looks like he got out of the truck and the truck rolled over him," Tennis said in a statement.

Goddard Street is closed north of Johnson Drive.

Tennis said Anderson's family has been notified and offered condolences to his family.

Deffenbaugh issued a statement just before 4 p.m. Friday.

"Deffenbaugh places an emphasis on safety for all employees and particularly our employees who work on the streets. Our people drive millions of miles each year and operate complex equipment," according to a news release. "Trash collection is a hazardous profession, and when a tragedy like this occurs, everyone in the company -- from every market and every department -- feels a sense of loss."



A Deffenbaugh employee was killed during a crash in Miami County last fall. Click here to read that story.



