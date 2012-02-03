Country Club Plaza office complex evacuated - KCTV5 News

Country Club Plaza office complex evacuated

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The American Century office building has been evacuated after a bromide spill in an underground parking garage.

The man handling the bromide was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Almost 900 employees in both the north and south towers were evacuated, American Century spokesman Chris Doyle said. Employees huddled in the rain in parking lots and underneath a front overhang.

Employees were allowed to go into the north tower. Everyone was allowed back into the buildings just before noon.

A worker was using bromide as part of the heating and cooling system. He apparently mixed too much product too fast, creating a chemical reaction, a Kansas City Fire Department spokesman said.

This occurred at 10:15 a.m. Friday.

Doyle said the evacuation went smoothly and employees were notified through a public intercom system.

The building is at 4500 Main St. on the Country Club Plaza.

