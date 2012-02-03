2 injured after vehicle plunges off MO River bridge - KCTV5 News

2 injured after vehicle plunges off MO River bridge

Posted: Updated:
© Josh Collins/KCTV5 © Josh Collins/KCTV5
RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -

Rescue crews rushed to the scene after a vehicle plunged off a Missouri River bridge.

The vehicle landed upside down on a Missouri River levee, authorities said.

Two people were injured with one person suffered serious injuries, Riverside police said.

The crash happened at 9:11 a.m. on southbound Interstate 635 past Horizons Parkway. The driver apparently lost control on the slick roads and the vehicle plunged through a guard rail.

