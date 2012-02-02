KCPD detectives, Baby Lisa's parents meet Thursday

The parents of missing baby Lisa Irwin told KCTV5 Thursday afternoon that they are still looking for her and believe she is still alive. Jeremy Irwin also said they spoke to police Thursday about the search for Lisa.

The parents of Lisa Irwin met with Kansas City Police Department detectives on Thursday to discuss the missing baby's disappearance.

"Today, detectives met with the parents of Lisa Irwin and their attorney," said Sgt. Stacey Graves, spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. "Detectives did not learn anything significant, but are hopeful there will be more meetings in the future."

Graves issued her statement at 8 p.m. Thursday.

This came after Jeremy Irwin said Thursday night that he and Debbie Bradley had met with detectives.

Irwin said the couple remains committed to work with police to bring their daughter home.

The couple apparently did not sit down for separate interviews. It was unclear how long the meeting lasted. The couple wasn't home in the late afternoon and returned just after 6 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that Irwin and Bradley met with the Crimes Against Children detectives. Those detectives were assigned the original case when Lisa went missing.



Irwin and Bradley reported their daughter missing at 4 a.m. Oct. 4. They said she was snatched from her crib and they had nothing to do with her disappearance, but Bradley has said she expects to be arrested in connection with the case.

Because police have honed in on Bradley in particular, the couple's defense attorneys have declined to allow them to submit to separate interviews.

KCTV5's Sandra Olivas asked Irwin about this Thursday night.



"We are talking to the people we need to be talking to," he said. "We talked to the police earlier today."

He declined to elaborate on this.

"I can't talk about it," he said.



Irwin spoke to reporters just hours before he and Bradley's taped appearance on the Dr. Phil talk show airs. It airs exactly four months after the then 10-month-old baby was seen in her Northland home.



Irwin said he is hopeful that the television program will create leads that will bring their missing daughter home. He also thanked everyone who has helped search for Lisa.

"Thank you everyone for looking in keeping your eyes peeled, she's out there somewhere," he said.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

