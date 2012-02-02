Baby Lisa's mother: 'She's coming home'

The mother of a 10-month-old baby who went missing from her Kansas City home said Friday that police have accused her of being responsible for the baby's disappearance. Debbie Bradley maintains she doesn't know where baby Lisa Irwin is and that she was snatched from her crib while sleeping.

The parents of Lisa Irwin met with Kansas City Police Department detectives to discuss the missing baby's disappearance. This was their first meeting with police in more than three months.

The parents of missing baby Lisa Irwin told KCTV5 Thursday afternoon that they are still looking for her and believe she is still alive.

Debbie Bradley and Jeremy Irwin spoke a day before their appearance on the Dr. Phil show airs nationally. They say they believe the show will bring exposure to people across the country who might be able to help bring their daughter home.

"Nobody takes a baby to hurt her," Bradley said. "She's coming home."

That comment brought the most emotion from Bradley during an interview at her home. Bradley was gracious and calm as she spoke to KCTV5's Sandra Olivas, who went to the family's Northland home to ask them about the Dr. Phil appearance.

On Thursday night Irwin said, "We talked to police earlier today."

During the interview Thursday afternoon, Irwin was soft spoken as he said he believes the television appearance will get his daughter back and help bring her back to their arms.

"She is still out there. She is still missing," Irwin said. "We are still looking for her."

The Dr. Phil appearance comes four months after Lisa's family last saw her. Irwin and Bradley indicated new information would be revealed during the appearance but didn't say what it was.

"We are so excited about it," Bradley said about the television appearance. "We cannot wait for it, for her face to be all over television again and reach different people."

Irwin said he was hopeful, too.

"A lot of people will see it and hopefully someone will see her somewhere," he said.



Capt. Steve Young, spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, reiterated Thursday afternoon that detectives continue to actively investigate her disappearance, but the quantity and quality of tips has diminished in the ensuing weeks.

"It is still far from a cold case," Young said.



Irwin called 911 at 3:58 a.m. on Oct. 4 to say his daughter had been abducted, starting a massive national search. Irwin had just arrived home from an overnight electrical job at a Kansas City Starbucks.

Bradley initially told police that she last saw her ill daughter about 10:30 p.m. But she later told media outlets that it was actually 6:40 p.m.

She said she had drunk enough alcohol during the hours leading up to her daughter's disappearance to black out. She has said she expects to be arrested in connection with her daughter's disappearance but has adamantly denied any involvement.



Based on advice from their attorneys, the couple is refusing to meet separately with police to answer questions about their daughter's disappearance. A command post was dismantled in November.

Family members and an attorney for the couple last month said that there were new leads in the case and one is promising, but declined to provide additional details.

Lisa's first birthday was Nov. 11.

Irwin said each day is difficult without Lisa.

"Everything, every day, day to day," he said.



